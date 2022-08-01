Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.