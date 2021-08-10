Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Coles County is under a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should be a fair…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't go o…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can …
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. W…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for…