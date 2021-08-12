The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Central Illinois throughout Tuesday
Coles County is under a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't go o…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can …
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. W…