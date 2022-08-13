Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.