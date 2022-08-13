Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm watch through Wednesday evening and a flood watch until Thursday morning for portions of Central Illinois.
Watch now: Flooding possible again in southern Illinois Friday, isolated storms for central Illinois
Heavy rain in spots could cause additional flooding in southern Illinois this afternoon. Track the rain today and see what Saturday and Sunday are looking like across Illinois in our latest forecast.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
No damaging wind or hail, but heavy rain is once again expected in spots this morning thru the evening across Illinois. Isolated flooding is possible. Hour by hour timing and forecast rainfall here.
