Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.