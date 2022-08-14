The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
