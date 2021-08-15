Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
