Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How l…
The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect …
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wil…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot da…
This evening in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 …
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day …
National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Central Illinois throughout Tuesday
For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the fo…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…