Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph.