Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

