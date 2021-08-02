 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News