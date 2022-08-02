The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Not much rain in central Illinois, but a chance for severe storms and flooding in southern Illinois
Just isolated activity for central Illinois Thursday, but severe storms and flooding are possible in southern Illinois today and tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
Watch now: Cold front Monday morning in central Illinois, chance of severe storms this evening in southern Illinois
Best chance of rain early this morning across central Illinois. The cold front will stall out before reaching southern Illinois, but will still generate scattered storms tonight. Full details here.
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Illinois Wednesday, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
The best chance of rain today looks like the morning hours, but a cold front arriving this evening will keep the rain chance going thru Thursday. Severe storms can't be ruled out in southern Illinois.
Showers and storms will remain to our south today with below normal temps. Rain will be returning though. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps in our weekend forecast.
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an u…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see c…
The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Periods of…
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy …