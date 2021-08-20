Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.