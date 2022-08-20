 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

