Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South.