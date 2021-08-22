Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Central Illinois throughout Tuesday