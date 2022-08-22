Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.