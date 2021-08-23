The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures …
The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's weather …
For the drive home in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see…
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expec…