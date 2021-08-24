Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's weather …
This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Mattoon folks s…
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Central Illinois throughout Tuesday