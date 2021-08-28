The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
