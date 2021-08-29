Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.