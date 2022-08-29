The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
