Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Not much rain in central Illinois, but a chance for severe storms and flooding in southern Illinois
Just isolated activity for central Illinois Thursday, but severe storms and flooding are possible in southern Illinois today and tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Scattered showers and storms with a warm front in central Illinois Tuesday. Then searing hot temperatures for everyone before a cold front arrives Wednesday with a chance of severe storms. Here's the latest.
Watch now: Cold front Monday morning in central Illinois, chance of severe storms this evening in southern Illinois
Best chance of rain early this morning across central Illinois. The cold front will stall out before reaching southern Illinois, but will still generate scattered storms tonight. Full details here.
Showers and storms will remain to our south today with below normal temps. Rain will be returning though. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps in our weekend forecast.
The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an u…
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see c…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. How like…