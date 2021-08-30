The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
