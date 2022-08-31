Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated activity during the day, but as a cold front approaches and works over us tonight, showers and storms are likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tomorrow. Heavy rain and lightning are expected in spots. See when our best chances of showers and storms are in our updated forecast.
A small chance of rain today, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will be rising this weekend and a good chance of showers and storms is expected Sunday. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
No rain today, but a few showers are possible late Wednesday night. The better chance of showers and storms is Thursday ahead of and along our next cold front. Full details in our latest forecast.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty…
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Exp…
This evening in Mattoon: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…