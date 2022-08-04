The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
