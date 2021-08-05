Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.