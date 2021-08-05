Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Coles County is under a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 d…
It will be a warm day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. It s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear ski…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
It will be a warm day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. T…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expe…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks l…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possib…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temper…