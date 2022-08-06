Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.