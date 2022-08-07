The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm watch through Wednesday evening and a flood watch until Thursday morning for portions of Central Illinois.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Scattered showers and storms with a warm front in central Illinois Tuesday. Then searing hot temperatures for everyone before a cold front arrives Wednesday with a chance of severe storms. Here's the latest.
Watch now: Cold front Monday morning in central Illinois, chance of severe storms this evening in southern Illinois
Best chance of rain early this morning across central Illinois. The cold front will stall out before reaching southern Illinois, but will still generate scattered storms tonight. Full details here.
No damaging wind or hail, but heavy rain is once again expected in spots this morning thru the evening across Illinois. Isolated flooding is possible. Hour by hour timing and forecast rainfall here.
Very hot and humid across Illinois this afternoon. As a cold front arrives, rain is likely and in central Illinois severe storms and flooding are possible. Full details on the timing and hazards here.
Watch now: Flooding possible again in southern Illinois Friday, isolated storms for central Illinois
Heavy rain in spots could cause additional flooding in southern Illinois this afternoon. Track the rain today and see what Saturday and Sunday are looking like across Illinois in our latest forecast.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. How like…