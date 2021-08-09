Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.