Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until TUE 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

