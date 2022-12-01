Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
