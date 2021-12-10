Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 12:19 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Mattoon: Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's t…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday, Mattoon p…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 24 degrees is today's low. The Mattoon area should see a light bre…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low …
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It lo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Hi…