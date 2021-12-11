Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Mattoon, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until SAT 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
