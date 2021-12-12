Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 3…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 24 degrees is today's low. The Mattoon area should see a light bre…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low …
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday, Mattoon p…