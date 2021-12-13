Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 3…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 24 degrees is today's low. The Mattoon area should see a light bre…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We…
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …
This is a developing story and will be updated.