Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
