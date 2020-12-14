 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Mattoon, IL

It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

