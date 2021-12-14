Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.