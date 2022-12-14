Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
