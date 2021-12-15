Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 3…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50'…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It …