Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST.