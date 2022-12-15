Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 1:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
