Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

