It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 3…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted…
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.