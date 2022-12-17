It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
