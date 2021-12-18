It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50'…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.