Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.