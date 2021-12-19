Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
