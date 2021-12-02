 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

