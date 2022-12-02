 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News