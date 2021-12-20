 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

