Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.